Houston mayoral candidate wants on the ballot despite felony conviction nearly 20 years ago

A deadline is approaching Monday for candidates to get their name on the ballot for Houston's mayoral race.

One candidate says he’s been blocked for doing so thanks to a non-violent felony conviction nearly 20 years ago.

"This is just one of many barriers that people who have been to prison face," said Derrick Broze.

It was an addiction in 2005 that put Broze behind bars when he was just 20-years-old. He served his time, got clean, and hasn’t looked back.

"That was 18 years ago now when I was arrested. 13 years since I’ve been off parole. It’s quite another lifetime," Broze said.

Broze ran for Houston's mayor for the first time in 2019 with no issues. But thanks to a lawsuit filed that same year, the application this time around now has an added box asking if you have a felony on your record.

Because of such, his application was denied.

"To have the mistakes of my youth used against me, it definitely feels very disheartening," explained Broze. "Especially because it's coming from an administration and city council members who claim to care about felons and wanting to help felons re-enter society."

He plans to take the issue up at city hall before the 5 p.m. application deadline for candidates Monday, noting he has received support from nearly every candidate in the race, adding, "We’re in a society where I think more and more people recognize things like the drug war ruined a lot of people’s lives. Many, many people have felonies now for things, like in my case, that are non-violent, victimless crime with no weapons, no theft or anything life that."

"I was only harming myself, and the idea that I should be punished for the rest of my life, I think most people have realized is a bit ridiculous," he said.

Broze also said he has thought about the possibility of filing a federal lawsuit against the city on the matter, but he says his fight to get on the ballot without legal intervention is not over.