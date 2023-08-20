Residents of an apartment complex located at 10200 W. Belfort Street stumbled upon a distressing scene around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Law enforcement officials and emergency responders were called to the scene.

The incident transpired when neighbors noticed a door of an apartment partially open. Concerned for the occupant's well-being, they attempted to make contact by knocking on the door but received no response. Fearing the worst, the neighbors decided to enter the premises.

Inside the apartment, they discovered a woman in her 20s, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Despite the best efforts of the responders, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The situation has prompted a comprehensive investigation, with law enforcement officials from the Houston Police Department (HPD) taking the lead. The details surrounding the incident are being closely examined, and we will release information as the investigation progresses.



