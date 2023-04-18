article

Individual game tickets for the Houston Roughnecks South Division Championship Game are now on sale.

The South Division Championship game will be played on Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for the game can click here.

The Roughnecks will face off against the Arlington Renegades or San Antonio Brahmas.

The Roughnecks secured home field on Saturday after their win over the Vegas Vipers.

"We’ve had great support from Roughnecks fans all season long, and I am so proud of our guys for clinching home field advantage for our South Division Championship game," said Head Coach Wade Phillips. "We really need a great crowd at TDECU Stadium to cheer our Roughnecks on to another win and help us advance to the XFL Championship game on May 13. We can’t wait to see you there!"

The winner of the South Division Championship game will advance to the XFL Championship game, where they will play the winner of the North Division. The North Division Championship game will be played on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. CT at Audi Field.

The XFL Championship Game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.