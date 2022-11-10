Shelby Rose is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reporter who joined Fox 26 in June 2022.



Prior to joining KRIV, Shelby spent four years at KATV in Little Rock where she covered everything from local politics, protests following the murder of George Floyd, and the Covid-19 pandemic.



Her first job in television was at KXMB in Bismarck North Dakota, where she extensively covered the Dakota Access Pipeline protests and once did a live shot -20 degree temperatures.



The Sugar Land native graduated from the University of Texas San Antonio and interned at Fox 26 before her senior year of college.



In her spare time, Shelby enjoys watching the Astros, looking around thrift stores, and hanging out with her cat, Zooey.