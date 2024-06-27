After a nearly 8-hour search for a missing Fulshear girl, authorities confirmed 12-year-old Aisha Adebayo’s body was found in a lake near her home in the Cross Creek Ranch subdivision.

Aisha, who was autistic and non-verbal, got out of her family’s home on Aaron River Trail just before 9:00 Wednesday night. Her father says he immediately called 911, and the search efforts began.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Aisha Adebayo ( Photo: Fulshear Police Department)

A man who joined in tells FOX26 there were upwards of 200 community members alongside law enforcement walking for miles overnight. To gather more information, neighbors were asked to review their video cameras for footage between 8:45 pm and 9:30 pm and to report any findings to 281-341-4665.

By 4:13 am, the search concluded with the news of Aisha’s accidental drowning.

