More than 3.7 million vehicles on the road nationwide are at risk of catching fire under the "park outside" recall, according to CARFAX. It's an increase of 40 percent compared to less than a year ago.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston ranks in the top 10 cities with the most, totaling more than 330,000 shown in a recent Fox Business article.

It's easy to check if your vehicle is at risk. The VIN, or vehicle identification number, is displayed at the bottom corner of your windshield. You take that number and input it on Carfax.com/recall, and that's all there is to it.

If your car does have a park outside recall, it's advised to park it away from any structure including garages until you get it fixed.

Because the problem is, according to CARFAX, there's no telling when or under what circumstances your car could catch on fire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"The biggest issue right now with the recall is that these very small issues, like a fuel leak, can lead to a short," said spokesperson Mike Lavigne. "A short can lead to a fire and this can happen, the scary part, when the vehicle isn't even in operation at all. It can be sitting outside your house, cold and off, and still be at risk of a fire."

Some cars are more susceptible to these types of recalls, namely Hyundai and Kia, which according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 3,100 of them have caught fire nationwide.



