The Houston Independent School District is looking to make $4.4 billion worth of improvements to the district through a new bond proposal.

HISD says it would allow the district to make improvements without raising taxes, and the proposal could go before voters in November.

According to the Houston Chronicle, more than $2 billion would go to school upgrades, such as rebuilding, renovating and modernizing facilities. More than a billion would be put toward testing whether the school grounds, air quality, water and buildings overall meet environmental standards, and another billion dollars would go to career and technical education.

This bond wouldn't even cover it all as the district says there is more than $10 billion in overdue upgrades, and the last time HISD had a bond was back in 2012, which catered more toward high schools. So there are campuses that haven't seen upgrades in nearly 20 years.

In order to answer questions from the community and allow feedback, the district formed a new community advisory committee. There are three scheduled meetings to take place virtually and in person through the first half of June.

The next virtual meeting will take place on Saturday, June 1, and the next in-person meeting will happen at Fondren Middle School June 4 starting at 6 p.m.







