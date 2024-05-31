Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:42 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:31 AM CDT until FRI 9:30 AM CDT, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:40 AM CDT until FRI 10:45 AM CDT, Galveston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:55 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Liberty County, Matagorda County
Flood Watch
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:12 AM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:11 AM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:34 AM CDT until FRI 10:30 AM CDT, Galveston County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:26 AM CDT until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:46 AM CDT until FRI 10:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:15 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston ISD pushes forward $4.4B bond proposal; community meetings scheduled

By
Published  May 31, 2024 8:46am CDT
Houston ISD
FOX 26 Houston

Houston ISD discusses $4.4B bond proposal

The Houston Independent School District is looking to make $4.4 billion worth of improvements to the district through a new bond proposal.

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District is looking to make $4.4 billion worth of improvements to the district through a new bond proposal. 

HISD says it would allow the district to make improvements without raising taxes, and the proposal could go before voters in November.

SUGGESTED: Hundreds gather for district-wide protest against HISD outside of city hall

According to the Houston Chronicle, more than $2 billion would go to school upgrades, such as rebuilding, renovating and modernizing facilities. More than a billion would be put toward testing whether the school grounds, air quality, water and buildings overall meet environmental standards, and another billion dollars would go to career and technical education.

This bond wouldn't even cover it all as the district says there is more than $10 billion in overdue upgrades, and the last time HISD had a bond was back in 2012, which catered more toward high schools. So there are campuses that haven't seen upgrades in nearly 20 years.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD faces deep budget cuts, proposed budget draws concerns

In order to answer questions from the community and allow feedback, the district formed a new community advisory committee. There are three scheduled meetings to take place virtually and in person through the first half of June.

The next virtual meeting will take place on Saturday, June 1, and the next in-person meeting will happen at Fondren Middle School June 4 starting at 6 p.m.




 