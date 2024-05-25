Hundreds gather for district-wide protest against HISD outside of city hall

Tensions are rising as members of the Houston Independent School District community continue to voice their concerns regarding the district. On Saturday, the March to Save HISD brought out hundreds of parents, teachers, and students who are hoping to end the Texas Education Agency's takeover of the district.



The latest protest comes as a district-wide protest community members came together to ask for transparency on the recent forced terminations and resignations and on the district's budget.

Transparency on "data," budget, and recent forced resignations and terminations, a halt on NES expansion, an end to the NES experiment altogether, the return of libraries in every school (especially NES schools), the return of wraparound services, Mike Miles’ termination, and an end to the hostile TEA Takeover.

"Advocating for equity for all kids and actual transparent leadership in our district," said Anita Wadhwn, a parent of a HISD student.

A sea of protesters flooded the steps of Houston City Hall to fight against changes within HISD.

"There’s not consistency in the district. There’s constant chaos. Some of our best people in the district are being fired without cause," said Wadhwn.

"We were told a lot of schools would remain untouched, and every time we turn around, there is some changes being made without any understanding of why," said Krishna Patel, another parent of a HISD student.

The protesters were also advocating for an end to the Texas Education Agency's takeover of the district.

"My children, we had a magnet program and then when this takeover came, they took the magnet program away." said Savant Moore, an elected trustee for District 2.

"Some people are fighting for either bringing libraries back or making sure libraries are not dismantled. Some people are engaging in lawsuits because there are unfair workplace practices," said Wadhwn.

Local and state officials also taking a stand at the march.

"He’s cutting education completely. He’s cutting honors programs. He's cutting language programs. He’s cutting special ed. He’s cutting out things like these wraps around services that we need for kids to survive," said Eugene Wu, a State Representative.

The protesters said the demonstration is crucial to getting their voices to be heard.

"It feels powerful because all we have right now is our voice. We don’t have our vote. All we have is the ability to have conversation with each other," said Wadhwn.