Multiple students, parents, and staff members spoke at a Houston Independent School District Board Meeting on Thursday.

Hundreds of people signed up to speak at the event. Each person was given one minute to share their thoughts with the HISD school board.

"I just want to join with the teachers, and students, and faculty members, and administrative staff who have called for a third party investigation into the allegations that the Texas public dollars are being diverted out of the state before we really move forward with the budget conversation," said Molly Cook, member of the Texas State Senate. "I also ask that all details related to the budget, in addition to details about how we arrived in the thought process behind how we are building the budget be made readily available to the public before we move forward with these discussions."

Many of the concerns coming from the HISD community regarded the school district's budget, the firing of principals, and the recent changes within the district.

"Our purpose with regard to the budget is to ensure alignment of the budgetary decision-making that's being proposed by the administration with our goals," said Audrey Momanaee, a board member for HISD.

Superintendent Mike Miles spoke at the meeting and said the budget is unique because a budget of $2 billion is very tough.

"It's been tough on the community too. We had to make a lot of cuts, you'll see in the budget presentation," said Miles. "We're well aware those cuts are not just numbers. They're real people. I'm sorry that we had to make these cuts, but they were necessary, and I think you'll see that."

"The proposed budget deficit has more than doubled since last year due to Miles exorbitant spending," said one parent of an HISD student. "All without a cost benefit analysis of which expenditures are most effective."

Students also shared their thoughts on the removal of their principals and other staff members.

"I'm here to say that I love HISD but what's happening makes me feel really sad, and I just want to say that I just really want to see something better," said one student. "I'm also here to say that teachers and a lot of staff are being fired, and I don't want that to happen."