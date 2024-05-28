Two people have died following a Houston Police vehicle pursuit in Southeast Houston early Tuesday morning.

Assistant Chief Adrian Rodriguez says around 2:30 a.m., a silver Honda Elantra allegedly ran a red light at the 1200 block of Broadway Street, almost crashing into an HPD patrol unit.

Those officers then got into a pursuit with the suspect’s vehicle, which was carrying four young men.

Asst. Chief Rodriguez says the pursuit lasted less than two minutes before the Honda lost control in the 7200 block of Long Drive and began flipping multiple times before landing in the parking lot of Eduardo’s Bar.

Two of the passengers were ejected from the car. One died on the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver and third passenger are listed in critical condition.

Asst. Chief Rodriguez tells FOX 26 two of the suspects were wearing black hoodies and gloves. They also allegedly found a BB gun and screwdrivers inside a backpack, so he says there’s reason to believe they may have also been involved in other criminal activity prior to the pursuit.

However, he adds they have not received any calls so far of any crimes the suspect could be attributed to.

The department is considering this incident as an in-custody death, so both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.