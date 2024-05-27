Expand / Collapse search
Humble crime: Teens arrested near Deerbrook Mall with ammo, handguns


Published  May 27, 2024 4:41pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety


HUMBLE, Texas - Two 16-year-old teens were among several people arrested after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made at the Deerbrook Mall over the weekend. 

According to the Humble Police Department, a vigilant mall security officer at Deerbrook Mall noticed a black Dodge Ram pickup driving up and down the parking lot aisles without finding a parking space. 

Authorities said the vehicle was moving from one parking lot to another. 

That's when officials said the mall security officer alerted the Humble Police Department Canine Officer assigned to the mall for extra patrol. 

Authorities said the officer watched the vehicle drive around the parking lot until it left and later conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on the roadway. 

Officials stated that while the vehicle was pulling over, the officer saw the occupants inside the vehicle leaning toward their feet like they were trying to hide something, and the driver even hit the curb due to inattention from reaching while pulling over. 

Four people inside the pickup were detained thanks to the assistance of several officers who responded to the scene. 

During the investigation, officers discovered that three of the four occupants inside the vehicle were in possession of handguns, and two of them were only 16-years-old. 

Authorities also said nearly 100 rounds of ammunition were found in possession by all the occupants. 

Officials added that the vehicle also contained a surplus of new and used loose rubber gloves, multiple bandannas tied into face coverings, and screwdrivers. 

There's no word what charges the occupants will face. 