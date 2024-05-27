Splendora crime: Authorities capture fugitive murder suspect wanted by Interpol

The Splendora Police Department, in coordination with federal law enforcement partners, successfully apprehended a fugitive murder suspect wanted by Interpol on Friday.

Officials said the suspect, identified as Leo Acosta Sanchez, who had been illegally residing in Texas and the country, was known to travel between the city and her home in Terrenos.

Authorities said during a routine patrol, Splendora police officers identified the woman behind the wheel of a vehicle and promptly called for backup.

Following the arrival of additional units, a traffic stop was conducted, leading to Sanchez' arrest.

Sanchez was taken into custody in a joint effort with the Department of Homeland Security to face charges related to the alleged crimes committed.