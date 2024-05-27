Glenmont Drive shooting: 14-year-old in critical condition following late night shooting

An investigation is now underway after a 14-year-old was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday night.

Details are limited, but authorities were called out to the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive in reference to a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The teen was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Houston police are asking for the public's help in understanding what led up to this shooting.

If you know anything about what happened, contact the Houston Police Department.