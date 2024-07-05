Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a 10-year-old in northwest Harris County Thursday night.

It was just before 11 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to the Grand Oaks neighborhood for a hit-and-run.

They found the child lying in the street, and they were immediately airlifted to Memorial Hermann. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Witnesses tell investigators the child was riding their bike across the intersection of Windy Stone and Concord Green, when someone only described as driving a dark-colored SUV hit the child and took off.

It’s unclear at the moment if the child was being supervised when they were riding their bike, and that bike wasn’t even on scene when first responders got there.

Investigators say it was dragged underneath that SUV at least a half-mile, where it was recovered across the street from a Mobile gas station on Greenhouse Drive and Keith Harrow.

Deputies are canvassing both the businesses in that area as well as the neighborhood here for any sort of video.

If you do have any information that relates to this crime, you’re asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.