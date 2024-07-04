Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities are on the scene of a shooting in north Houston.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported deputies arrived at a gas station at the intersection of FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Based on preliminary information, a man was waving a gun at people on FM 1960 and approached the gas station. A deputy arrived at the scene and exchanged words with the man, officials say. At some point, shots were fired inside the gas station.

The deputy reportedly shot the suspect in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

No deputies have been reported injured.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.