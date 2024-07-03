Houston murder suspect charged with kidnapping missing Baytown woman

Quan S. Flowers is charged with aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance of Kalie Goodwin, according to Baytown Police.

"When you're enjoying the 4th of July with your family, remember that we have a family that has one missing," said Kaci Richardson, Kalie's mother.

Flowers was charged with murder in Harris County in June after Houston Police say he killed Megan Rouse, who was found severely beaten and shot several times in May.

Baytown Police say the day Goodwin disappeared, her mother got a ransom call demanding money for her return.

SUGGESTED: The Woodlands crime: Church worker arrested in child pornography investigation

"On April 22, her mother received a call from an unknown male demanding money, and gave a Cash App account to send the money to," said Assistant Chief Steve Dorris.

He says they made contact with an associate of Goodwin's who gave them the location of where she was last seen alive, being picked up by someone.

"We were able to locate a vehicle that was at the apartment complex where Kalie was last seen that was registered to the owner of the Cash App account in question," said Dorris.

That vehicle and Cash App belonged to Danielle L. Owens, according to court documents, and police found out she was the girlfriend of Quan Flowers.

Police say they found out Flowers was the one in Owens' car the day he picked Goodwin and discovered he took her to a residence in Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"During their search, they found evidence that linked Kalie to that residence and learned that at the residence. She had been assaulted by Mr. Flowers and taken from the residence," said Dorris.

Police also say they discovered the number that called Goodwin's mom for ransom belonged to Kevin Patterson, who is in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges.

Baytown police say this is still a missing person's case and are asking anyone with info to come forward by calling 281- 422-8371.