Man charged in brutal Houston murder also person of interest in Baytown woman's disappearance

Quan Sergio Flowers is charged with murder in the killing of 24-year-old Megan Rouse, but records indicate he may be connected to two more Houston shootings and a missing woman case out of Baytown.

Charging documents in the murder case say that on May 3, an officer found Rouse lying in a pool of blood near the 13700 block Anagnost Road in Houston.

The documents say she was severely beaten and shot multiple times.

"It's devastating, there are no words. Who does that?" said her mother, Donna Shaw.

She says her daughter was kind, full of life, and had so much to live ahead of her.

"I always describe her as a butterfly," she said.

Megan's sister, Heather Rouse, says learning the details of the murder has been heartbreaking.

"You didn't have to do what you did to her, leave her in the middle of the road shot dead, you didn't have to beat her the way you did," she said.

Records say video surveillance helped investigators identify a black sedan as a vehicle of interest, which they now believe is a Chevy Malibu.

Records say that Google Maps data puts Flowers at the scene of Megan's killing. They also say that the 5 7 x 28 mm shell casing found at the scene matches the ammunition that is depicted in a photo on Flower's phone, along with a Ruger 57 black handgun.

The documents say a ballistics test connected those shell casings found in two other shootings, one from southern Houston in March and the other from Southeast Houston in April.

The documents say on March 29, a man driving a Chevy Malibu shot another man in the face and arm near Goodhop Street and Scott Street. That victim survived, according to the documents.

The records say on April 4, an apartment was shot up in Southeast Houston. The records say officers talked to a minor girl who lived in the apartment. She relayed to investigators the week before she was lured into a man's car. The documents say she told officers the man, who went by "Country", offered her drugs and tried to sexually assault her and that she believed the shooting was in retaliation.

The documents say the girl gave officers an address where she believed "Country" lived.

The records say that address is the same address for the person of interest in a missing persons case out of Baytown.

Kalie Goodwin was reported missing on April 23 by her mother, according to records.

The documents say Kalie told a friend she would be staying with someone named "Country." The documents also say Flowers admitted to picking Kalie up in his car on April 21, but said to investigators "last time I saw her she was in one piece."

The records also say Kalie's mother told investigators she got a call from a man demanding ransom for her daughter on April 22nd, and she could hear her daughter crying for help in the background.

Baytown police say Goodwin is still missing.



Donna says she wants her daughter's case to be the end of Flower's criminal activity, "I hope that he doesn't get out and not only do we get justice for Megan but…" "Justice for all the families," Heather chimed in.

Court records from South Carolina indicate that Flowers has been charged with multiple violent crimes, including assault, armed robbery and murder. The murder charge is from 2004 and was not prosecuted, according to records.

Flowers is charged with murder in Megan's case, but hasn't been charged with any crimes in the other cases mentioned. He is innocent until proven guilty. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on Kalie's whereabouts, contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 281-420-6646.