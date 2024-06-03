Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: Suspect in clown mask kills man outside Gulf Freeway motel

By
Published  June 3, 2024 8:49am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Man killed by gunman wearing clown mask in Houston

Houston police say a gunman in a clown mask opened fire on a man who was in his car in the parking lot of a motel.

HOUSTON - A gunman in a clown mask opened fire on a car outside of a southeast Houston motel, killing a man early Monday morning, police say.

The shooting occurred around 1:17 a.m. in the 8900 block of the Gulf Freeway.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, a man was sitting in his car in the parking lot of the Diamond Inn when the suspect walked up, fired several rounds and then fled northbound on the service road.

The man in the car was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

MORE NEWS: 2 teens dead after fiery Harris County crash

Police say they have video of the suspect, described as a male wearing a dark blue hoodie and a clown mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.