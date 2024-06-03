A gunman in a clown mask opened fire on a car outside of a southeast Houston motel, killing a man early Monday morning, police say.

The shooting occurred around 1:17 a.m. in the 8900 block of the Gulf Freeway.

According to police, a man was sitting in his car in the parking lot of the Diamond Inn when the suspect walked up, fired several rounds and then fled northbound on the service road.

The man in the car was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police say they have video of the suspect, described as a male wearing a dark blue hoodie and a clown mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.