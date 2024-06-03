2 teens dead after fiery Harris County crash

Two teens are dead after a fiery crash in an intersection in east Harris County on Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. in the 9900 block of the E Sam Houston Pkwy N at East Little York.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash at E. Sam Houston Pkwy N and Little York.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two teens were in a Camaro that reportedly ran a red light while traveling eastbound on East Little York. Deputies say another car going northbound on the feeder road struck the Camaro in the intersection.

Authorities say the Camaro then struck a signal pole and became engulfed in flames with the teens trapped in the car.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Camaro driver,19-year-old Braulio Tamez, and passenger Gilberto Guzman, 17, died in the crash.

The two women in the other car were treated at the scene. Sheriff Gonzalez says the driver of that vehicle did not show signs of intoxication and was cooperating with the investigation.