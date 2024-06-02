In the aftermath of the destructive storm that hit the area on Tuesday, a woman is now caring for both her son and mother who suffered severe burns and were admitted to intensive care units.

Morgan Winters faces the daunting task of running between hospital floors, dealing with a multitude of medical specialists as she navigates this tragedy. "It's just been extremely difficult talking to two different teams of doctors, burn units, psychiatrists, surgeons, it's been a lot," Winters shared.

The recent storm brought down power lines and trees, resulting in devastating injuries to Winters' family. Her son sustained second-degree burns to over 18% of his body, while her mother suffered burns covering more than 55% of her body, including both second and third-degree burns.

While her son has been released from the ICU and undergone surgery for skin grafts, Winters' mother remains in critical condition. The healing process is not only arduous physically but also emotionally taxing, particularly for Winters' son, who, at six years old, struggles to comprehend the ongoing medical procedures. "His body hurts, he doesn't understand why doctors are having to come in every day and change his bandages," she said.



The emotional turmoil extends to the family's matriarch. The shared symbol of connection, a necklace given by Winters' son to his grandmother, had to be removed during emergency care. Winters promised to wear it until her mother can once more. "It's my mom's necklace it was on her when they brought her into the ER," she explained.

Amidst the emotional and physical pain, Winters clings to hope and resilience, looking forward to establishing a new normal for her family. "Whatever our new normal will be, we're looking forward to that because it just means that they are healing, they are recovering, but it's going to be a challenging road," she says.

During this difficult period, Winters is seeking any available help and has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical expenses. She remains vigilant and hopeful, symbolized by the act of safeguarding the cherished necklace.