Houston Police bike relay team raises $85,000 toward cancer research

The Houston Police bike relay team is on their 42nd year, trekking across the country all in an effort to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

This year, the 19 riders are making their way to Pensacola Beach, Fla. They will take turns cycling more than 1,700 miles over the next few days. As a team, they've raised more than $85,000 for this journey.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

It's comprised of active and retired HPD officers, leukemia survivors, and family members of survivors. Each person wears dog tags around their neck with the names of those who have either survived or succumbed to blood cancer.

In total, the HPD relay team has raised more than $7 million for the cause.