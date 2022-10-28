article

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, and they’ll be facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The series begins on Friday, Oct. 28, at Minute Maid Park.

Whether you’re watching the games at the ballpark, at home or at a watch party, here’s what you need to know.

How many games are in the World Series?

The World Series is a best-of-seven series. The first team to win four games will be the World Series champions.

The first two games will be played at Minute Maid Park. The next two games will be played at Citizens Bank Park, as well as the fifth game if it is needed. The series will return to Minute Maid Park for the sixth and seventh games, if necessary.

What channel is the World Series on? How to watch

All of the World Series games will air on FOX.

What time do the Astros play in the World Series against the Phillies?

First pitch for all of the World Series games is set for 7:03 p.m. CT or 8:03 p.m. ET. Coverage begins on FOX 26 at 5 p.m.

2022 World Series Houston Astros schedule, dates, locations

Friday, Oct. 28 - Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Saturday, Oct. 29- Game 2 at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Monday, Oct. 31- Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, Nov. 1- Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, Nov. 2- Game 5, (if necessary, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA)

Friday, Nov. 4- Game 6, (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX)

Saturday, Nov. 5- Game 7, (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX)

How to get tickets to the World Series

World Series tickets are sold out on the official MLB website. On StubHub, the official partner of the MLB, resale tickets are going for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

Authorities advise the public to only buy tickets from official sources to avoid getting scammed. They also recommend that you double-check the website’s guarantee. Click here to learn more.

Watch parties in Houston

If you can’t get into the ballpark to watch the game, you can still cheer on the team with other fans at watch parties around Houston. Click here for a list.

You can also attend a watch party at Minute Maid Park when the Astros are away in Philadelphia. Vouchers are $1 and benefit the Astros Foundation. Click here to learn more.