The Houston Astros are back in the World Series, and you can watch the games with other fans even if you can't get a ticket.

The best-of-seven series will begin at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Oct. 28, as the Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies. All of the games will air on FOX.

Several Houston-area bars and restaurants are holding watching parties. Check out this list.

Minute Maid Park watch parties for Astros road games

While the Astros are on the road in Philadelphia, Minute Maid Park will host watch parties. Catch the game on the big screen and enjoy festivities around the ballpark during Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. To attend, you will need to claim a $1 voucher (click here). Proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation.

501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

Finn Hall

(Photo courtesy of Finn Hall)

Finn Hall in Downtown Houston will host watch parties for all of the World Series games. The 10,000-square-foot food hall has eight independently operated eating establishments and a bar. The games will play on giant screens. Drink specials at Finn Hall’s Swallow’s Nest include $5 Crawford Bock and $15 buckets.

712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

La Calle Tacos & Tortas

Photo courtesy of La Calle Tacos & Tortas

During Game 4 of the World Series on Nov. 1, La Calle Tacos and Tortas will host a watch party at their Midtown location, as well as their inaugural Taco Eating Contest beginning at 5:30 p.m.

During the World Series, La Calle Tacos & Tortas will give away a free order of street tacos to the guest who guesses the final game score correctly for each game via the restaurant's scoreboard located at the Downtown and Bagby locations.

Happy Hour prices will be offered during normal hours, Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and when the Astros win, any dine-in customer wearing Astros gear will be offered one free street taco upon request with no purchase necessary.

La Calle Tacos & Tortas is also serving up special cocktails, the Astrorita and the Astrodoma.

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe

Courtesy Margaritaville Lake Resort

Head out to Lake Conroe and catch all of the games at LandShark Bar & Grill. They will be serving up to Astros-inspired cocktails – the Peña Colada and The Home Run – for the occasion. Happy hour is Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes:

Monday: Happy Hour with Food & Drink Specials

Tuesday: Taco Tuesdays

Wednesday: Ladies’ Happy Hour

Thursday: Texan Night & Karaoke (after the game)

600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery, TX 77356

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

(Photo courtesy Saint Arnold Brewing Company)

Catch the game on the Super Screen out in the Beer Garden. You can also get a five-beer bucket for $25, and you get to keep the souvenir Saint Arnold branded bucket.

2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020

The Upside Pub

(Credit: Scurfield Group)

The Upside Pub will offer $12 pitchers during each game and beer shots after each home run.

They will also be serving a $7 Frito Pie. You can also try a brisket hot dog wrapped in bacon and covered in queso in a toasted potato bun. Fans can play free Baseball Squares every three innings to win prizes, but you must be present to win.

3402 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018

Drift

Drift is having a party for the World Series games on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. They will expand out into the parking lot, adding outdoor bars, a massive tent, and an additional 15-foot by 8-foot big screen. You can watch the game with full audio and sip on special Astros-themed drinks.

1207 W 20th St, Houston, TX 77008

Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill

Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill in Spring will be playing the games with the sound on. They will also have food and drink specials.

9440 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX 77379

Wakefield Crowbar

The game will be playing with sound on in Wakefield Crowbar’s sports bar room. The kitchen is open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and until midnight Thursday through Saturday. Click here for more information on reservations: https://bit.ly/3PuJcxR

954 Wakefield Dr, Houston, TX 77018