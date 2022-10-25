article

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In honor of the Astros' World Series run, several Houston area restaurants and bars are offering deals and specials.

7Pie

7Pie (Credit: Scurfield Group)

7Pie is offering $5 pepperoni pizzas, one per customer, after every Astros World Series win.

During the entire World Series run, they are also offering a $77 tailgate package which includes four pepperoni pizzas, 16 jumbo chicken wings, 12 chicken tenders, a family-size order of fries, and a half-gallon of freshly brewed iced tea.

Multiple locations

Bagel Shop Bakery + New York Deli & Coffee Shop and New York Eatery

Courtesy Bagel Shop Bakery

Get half-off Hebrew National Hot Dogs (full price $6.50) throughout the World Series at their eatery and deli.

Customers can also pick up orange and blue Astros bagels at the bakery.

New York Deli & Coffee Shop at 9724 Hillcroft Street, Houston, TX 77096

New York Eatery at 5422 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite A, Bellaire, TX 77401

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

(Credit: Scurfield Group)

During the World Series, Bosscat is offering $5 canned Crawford Bock. They are also introducing a new orange and blue Astros cocktail, the Clutch City Cooler, a tang rum punch with a blue curaçao floater.

New Astros-themed menu items also include the $25 Walk-off Home Run Dog, which is a giant hot dog with smoked brisket, barbecue sauce, pickles, onions and mayo, served with crinkle-cut fries.

The Space City Nachos are corn tortilla chips piled high with shredded chicken, jalapenos, cheese, mixed veggies and sriracha sour cream with a bourbon teriyaki sauce and topped with cilantro for $19.

Or try the Smash the Phillies Burger for $20.22, featuring four smash patties topped with pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo and American cheese on a brioche bun and served with crinkle-cut fries.

4310 Westheimer Rd, Suite 150, Houston, TX 77027

La Calle Tacos & Tortas

Photo courtesy of La Calle Tacos & Tortas

La Calle Tacos & Tortas will give away a free order of street tacos to the guest who guesses the final game score correctly for each game via the restaurant's scoreboard located at the Downtown and Bagby locations.

Happy Hour prices will be offered during normal hours, Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and when the Astros win, any dine-in customer wearing Astros gear will be offered one free street taco upon request with no purchase necessary.

You can also try the Astrorita, an orange Astros-themed margarita, or the Astrodoma, an orange Astros-themed Paloma made with mandarina Jarrito.

Multiple locations

Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers

Gatlin's Fish & Feathers (Photo by Becca Wright)

For $16, you can try the H-Town Hot Sandwich, which is Crispy Chicken or Fish tossed in a Viet-Cajun hot sauce, topped with basil coleslaw and pickles. It is served with fries. Draft beers are available for $8 each.

302 W Crosstimbers Street, Houston, TX 77018

Maize

Photo courtesy Maize

Maize is offering a $10 Fish Burger — fried striped bass fillet, avocado, slaw, tomatoes, sweet potato fries — and an $8 Astorita with tequila blanco, blue curaçao, lime, orange, agave, chili lime salt. You can watch the game in their bar.

14795 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079

The Original Ninfa’s

Courtesy of The Original Ninfa's

Guests at the Uptown location can try an Astro dog— hot dog topped with jalapeno chow chow, mayo, and brown mustard — for $8 during home and away games.

Two special cocktails — For the H and Crush City — will also be available at both locations for home and away games during lunch and dinner.

Multiple locations

Treebeards Bunker Hill

Courtesy of Treebeards

Treebeards is offering a deal on Crawford Bock beer pints. The pints will begin at $4 but decrease after each Astros win. When the Astros are three wins away from winning the series, then pints will be $3, and so on.

9655 Katy Fwy Suite 3120, Houston, TX 77024

The Upside Pub

(Credit: Scurfield Group)

The Upside Pub will offer $12 pitchers during each game and beer shots after each home run.

They will also be serving a $7 Frito Pie. You can also try a brisket hot dog wrapped in bacon and covered in queso in a toasted potato bun.

3402 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018, (832) 667-8487

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse

Courtesy of Willie's Grill & Icehouse

Dine-in customers can enjoy free Chips & Queso the day after every Astros win with the purchase of an entree. The deal is limited to one per table.

Multiple locations