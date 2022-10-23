article

The Houston Astros have punched their ticket to the World Series! After an amazing, undefeated post-season, the team will play the Philadelphia Phillies starting on Friday.

After defeating the Yankees in a well-fought game 6-5, the Astros make their 4th World Series appearance in the last five years. They last played in the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves. The team went 7-0 in their postseason.

The Phillies played against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series and took a 4-1 series win. This is the first time since 2009 that the team will play in the World Series.

MLB announced the series schedule will run from Oct. 28 - Nov.5, if necessary. Both teams will play a best-of-seven game.

WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 28 - Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Saturday, Oct. 29- Game 2 at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Monday, Oct. 31- Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, Nov. 1- Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, Nov. 2- Game 5, (if necessary, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA)

Friday, Nov. 4- Game 6, (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX)

Saturday, Nov. 5- Game 7, (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX)

The 2022 World Series will air on FOX and can also be streamed on MLB.TV.