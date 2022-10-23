Texans are known for their pride, and that is showing all over social media after the Houston Astros won the first three games in the American League Champion Services (ALCS) and look to clinch Sunday's game.

MORE: Astros look to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees | Schedule, tickets, TV channel, where to watch

This comes after Saturday's blowout game, with Houston dominating 5-0 against New York.

RELATED: Astros lead 3-0 in ALCS, score 5-0 against Yankees | Yankees blame open roof for loss to Astros during ALCS Game 2

Fans took to social media to taunt their competitors and the responses are just savage!

And some are just, inexplicably funny.

Of course, it's all fun and games, and we wish the best of luck to both teams, but let's see if the Astros can clinch Sunday's game, so we can have more memes and continue the hilarity.