The Houston Astros look to continue their undefeated postseason streak coming into game 3 of the American League Championship Series playing at Yankee Stadium. The Astros are up two games to none in the series and hope to finish today with a win to keep their chances of sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS alive.

So far in this series, the Astros have been relying on great pitching performances as the offensive output for the team has been slow so far in the series. Today Cristian Javier will take the mound and lead the Astros as the starting pitcher in game 3. He had one of his best games of the season against the Yankees earlier this year, where he pitched seven hitless innings and stuck out 13 batters.

Outfielder Chas McCormick starts scoring off for the Astros with a big 2-run homer to right field in the top of the second inning.

A combination of great pitching and defense is keeping the Yankees off the board through the first 4 innings of game 3. Jeremy Peña makes a great play to take away a line drive hit and help maintain this 2 run lead.

