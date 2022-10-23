Expand / Collapse search

Astros look to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

By
Published 
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston

Houston Astros fans support team from Minute Maid Park

There's no doubt Astros fans are some of the most dedicated fans in baseball. Fans went out to Minute Maid Park to cheer on the team in Game 3 of the ALCS.

After the Houston Astros had a successful three-game streak against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Division, all eyes will be on Game 4 for a clinch. 

This comes after Saturday's blowout game with the Astros dominating 5-0. 

PREVIOUS: Astros blank Yankees 5-0, take commanding 3-0 series lead in ALCS

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Astros and Yankees fans arrive at Yankee Stadium ahead of Game 3

FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez talks with both Astros and Yankees fans before the first pitch of Game 3. Astros fans celebrate the team's win afterwards with hopes of a sweep in Game 4.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -125, Astros +105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros on Sunday in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Astros lead the series 3-0, and will move on to the World Series with a victory.

Dusty Baker discusses his future with Houston Astros

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says he's only concerned about the present as the Astros take on the Yankees in ALCS Game 3.

New York is 99-63 overall and 57-24 in home games. The Yankees have hit 254 total home runs to lead the AL.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. The Astros have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

The teams meet Sunday for the 11th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 62 home runs while slugging .686. Harrison Bader is 7-for-29 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

MORE HOUSTON ASTROS COVERAGE

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Astros: 9-1, .254 batting average, 1.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. looking forward to Game 4

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 4 tomorrow as the team looks to sweep the ALCS. FOX 26's Mark Berman speaks with him post-Game 3.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.