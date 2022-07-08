Workshop to be held on helping residents with payment on electric, gas, water bills

Need help paying your utility bills? Houston-area residents will be able to get help on Saturday!

A workshop will be held Saturday, July 9 at the Aberdeen Campus - Education Center in southwest Houston from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Held by BakerRipley Senior Services, the workshop will help families and individuals in the Harris, Brazoria, and Galveston Counties with payment of their electricity, gas (including propane), and water bills.

Residents interested in applying need to bring the following document:

Proof of Identity for ALL household members - ex. TX Driver License, US Passport, Permanent Resident Card, Certificate of Naturalization, etc.

Proof of Citizenship or Legal Residency for ALL household members - ex. US Birth Certificate, US Passport, Permanent Resident Card, Certificate of Naturalization, etc.

Proof of Income for all household members 18 years of age and older - income for the past 30 days including paycheck stubs, award letters, pension letters, child support, SNAP, etc.

Copies of your electricity, gas, propane, and/or water bills - current and disconnect notices

If you cannot make Saturday's workshop, there will be another on July 23 at the same location and time.