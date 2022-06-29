Texas Homeowner's Assistance Fund Workshop to be held July 9

Are you a homeowner facing foreclosure? Don't worry, help is there!

Harris County Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams is holding a Texas Homeowner's Assistance Fund Workshop with the Earl Carl Institute for Legal and Social Policy and Hamilton Legal Services, PLLC.

They'll have information on mortgage assistance available to prevent foreclosure, forbearance programs, and help with paying tax and HOA delinquencies.

It will be held Saturday, July 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3102 Cleburne Street at Texas Southern University.

The event is for homeowners in Harris County and surrounding counties.

You can learn more about mortgage assistance available here.

