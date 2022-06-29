Texas Department of Housing has over $600 million available to help homeowners

article

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) distributed more than $50 million in home loans and housing assistant payments to Texas residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and said it has $600 million more to give away.

Based on a press release, TDHFCA said more than 7,000 Texans were able to catch up on past-due home loans, property taxes, property insurance, and homeowner or condo association payments with the help of the Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund (TXHAF) since it started taking applications in March 2022.

The fund was established in 2021 as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act as a way to decrease financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

TDHCA also said it still has over $600 million available and waiting for those eligible and in need of assistance. The fund also helps county governments across the state recover delinquent property taxes.

To be eligible, you must meet the following criteria:

To have fallen behind on one or more payments: mortgage, property tax, property insurance, HOA/condo association fees

Your household income is at or below 100% of area median income or 100% of the median income for the United States , whichever is greater

Own and occupy a home in Texas that serves as your primary residence

Your household experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, such as lost income or increased expenses due to the pandemic

Homeowners will also need to submit additional documentation to go with their application.

According to TXHAF, eligible applicants can receive up to $65,000 in assistance for housing-related loans. Of that aid, $25,000 can be used for past-due property taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and homeowner association fees.

TDHCA is also contracting with intake centers throughout Texas, so homeowners can get in-person help with the application process. The location of these intake centers will be announced soon.

"We encourage Texas homeowners in need of assistance to take advantage of this opportunity," said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA’s executive director. "We know many Texans were affected financially by the pandemic, and we’re doing our utmost to get them back on stable financial ground."

If you want to review the eligibility criteria and apply online click here to visit the Texas Homeowners Assistance website.