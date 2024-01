Women kidnapped, locked in garage for years in Harris County

A woman in Harris County is pressing charges after she was kidnapped and kept in a garage for at least four years.

Lee Carter, 52, is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping after court documents stated he held a woman against her will at a home near South Union at 5251 Perry Street.

According to court records, Carter stopped to give a dollar to a pregnant woman he saw panhandling in Almeda Genoa. Carter then returned and went to the location and offered to help the woman who agreed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The woman then says Carter took her to his home and locked her inside his garage where she had been held for nearly five years. According to the victim, Carter repeatedly forced himself onto her, made her take narcotics, and stopped her from leaving.

In one instance, court documents state the woman texted police through the Text Now app, who took her to a hospital and then released her back to Carter.

There would be other times the victim would escape, but Carter managed to grab her and return her to the garage. When she asked to leave, Carter would force her to take drugs and other illegal narcotics, causing her to physically be unable to escape.

SUGGESTED: Houston murder suspect Antonio Love arrested in Louisiana; unidentified man wanted

Court documents say police and fire units were at the home another time and the woman managed to escape by breaking a window in the garage and crawling out. She was taken to a hospital where Carter picked her up to take her back home and lock her back in the garage. Records state he boarded the windows to stop her from leaving again.

According to officials, the victim was extremely malnourished, weighing around 70 pounds. She had been unable to shower for the past two months and rarely got a full meal, documents state.