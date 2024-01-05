One suspect has been arrested and the search continues for another in connection to the deadly shooting of a man who was found unresponsive in a car at a Houston gas station.

Police say Antonio Love, 24 was charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Jason Bush.

Members of the U.S. Marshals arrested Love in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Wednesday, and he is awaiting extradition back to Harris County, officials say.

Left: Antonio Love (Photo: Rapides Parish, Louisiana booking photo via Houston Police Department); Right: Wanted suspect (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police are still searching for another unidentified suspect in the shooting that occurred on Nov. 4 in the 1500 block of White Oak Drive.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a gas station around 7 p.m. and found Bush shot and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a black car. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

Blue Ford F-150 (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say the investigation revealed that Bush had met with two unknown suspects in a blue Ford F-150 in the parking lot.

According to police, a suspect – described only as a white male – approached Bush’s car, and shots were fired. The suspect reportedly got back into the pickup truck and fled the scene.

Blue Ford F-150 (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say the investigation identified Love as one of the suspects in the case.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the other suspect. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.