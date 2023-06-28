Authorities have a Houston-area mother behind bars for shoplifting $900 worth of items from a beauty shop in Spring.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to Ulta Beauty on Spring Stuebner Rd. after getting a call about a shoplifter.

That's where constable deputies found Melissa Smith, 31, who was in custody with her 11-month baby. Investigators found she had taken $900 worth of merchandise without paying for it and tried hiding it.

Child Protective Services were called to the scene and the baby was released to a guardian, who subsequently arrived.

The 31-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with Theft with Previous Convictions.