A Livingston community is dealing with a tragic event after an 11-year-old was found dead in Trinity River on Tuesday.

Audrii Cunningham didn't get off the bus after school on Feb. 15 and after investigating, authorities discovered she never made it onto the school bus that morning when she left her home at 11 a.m., officials say.

Don Steven McDougal, 42

According to Polk County law enforcement, Don Steven McDougal, 42, admitted to leaving home with Cunningham on Thursday morning. He was the last person seen with her and cooperated with officials after he was taken into custody for an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

McDougal now faces capital murder charges according to the Polk County District Attorney's Office.

However, McDougal has a lengthy criminal history going back to 2001.