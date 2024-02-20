According to FOX 26 sources, missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Search crews located her body in the Trinity River near Livingston, Texas.

Officials have scheduled a presser for 4 pm at the scene where her body was discovered.

An Amber Alert was issued for Audrii on Thursday, February 15 when she didn't get on the school bus in her Livingston-area neighborhood and never made it to school.

Don Steven McDougal is the last person to be with 11-year-old Audrii Cinningham, according to officials. Our investigation into McDougal shows he has an extensive criminal history with multiple violent convictions.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Missing Audrii Cunningham: Suspect confesses leaving home with 11-year-old the day of disappearance

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.