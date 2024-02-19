Don Steven McDougal is the last person to be with 11-year-old Audrii Cinningham, according to officials.

Our investigation into McDougal shows he has an extensive criminal history with multiple violent convictions.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Missing Audrii Cunningham: Suspect confesses leaving home with 11-year-old the day of disappearance

In 2010, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Elic Bryan III was the victim in that case.

"We worked together at a quick car in Crosby changing oil. He seemed like an alright guy. He'd come over to hang out with me and my friends every now and again, then things went south with us," he said.

He says one night after some drinks at his house, McDougal tried to attack Bryan with a knife.

"He got drunk one night. We threw him out of the house, and he came back with a knife, slashed tires, tried to stab me with the knife. I had to run him off with a gun and the cops finally came out with dogs and got him," he said.

He says the moments were very intense, "Terrifying, it really was. He seemed like a nice guy, but he's got this whole other side to him that no one seemed to know about until now."

Officials say McDougal is a family friend of the Cunningham's who lived in a trailer on their property. Officials say they think he drove off with Audrii Thursday morning to take her to the bus stop, but she was never dropped off there.

RELATED: Texas Amber Alert: Missing Audrii Cunningham from Livingston didn't get on school bus

Officials say after arresting him, McDougal led them out to multiple locations near Lake Livingston and Trinity River where he gave them "information". But, officials did not specify why he led them to those locations or what he disclosed.

Bryan says he wishes he would have used his right to defend himself differently.

"I wish I would have shot him, to be honest with you. That's my one regret. Didn't want to do it then because it would make you feel bad. But looking back, maybe I should have. With all the allegations against him, he's not a nice guy, apparently. Something is wrong with him in the head," he said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

He says he can personally relate to what Audrii's family is going through.

"I lost my daughter when she was seven to cancer. So, I know how it is and this right here is even worse because there's no closure," he said. "I hope she's alive and well somewhere because losing a child is... like I said nothing compares to it."

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information in this case to $10,000.

Polk County officials said if you have any information on where Audrii is, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810 or call 911.