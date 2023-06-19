FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week.

Juneteenth on Monday

Monday is Juneteenth. It marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed. Now a federal holiday, post offices and federal offices will be closed. Events are being held around the city and across the country.

Heat wave to continue this week

After days of excessive heat warnings for the Houston area, the scorching temperatures continue. Expect this heat wave to persist for at least two weeks and likely longer. Cities and counties are operating cooling centers for those who need a place to escape the heat.

Pride parades this weekend

Several parades celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride will be held this weekend, including one here in Houston on Saturday night. There will be parades in New York City, Chicago, Denver, and other major cities across the country on Sunday.

