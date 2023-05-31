LIST: Juneteenth events happening in Houston
HOUSTON - Several events are taking place across the Houston area for Juneteenth.
Here is a list of just some of the events taking place:
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston Juneteenth Reception
WHAT: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston DEI Board Committee will host light bites and conversation in celebration of Juneteenth
WHEN: June 14 from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
BGCA National Webinar & Watch Party
WHAT: Galveston BGC will live stream the BGCA National Celebration taking place at the Historic Reedy Chapel in Galveston.
WHEN: June 16 from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
United Airlines Freedom Flight
WHAT: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston Teens will participate in a special program and one and half hour flight across Galveston accompanied by the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," Ms. Opal Lee.
WHEN: June 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
**BY INVITATION ONLY**
Reedy Chapel Party & Emancipation March
WHAT: Fun-filled family block party in celebration of Juneteenth & Fathers Day with a special performance of the Youth Chorale at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Historic Emancipation March.
WHEN: June 19 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.
ASTROS Juneteenth Celebration of Fathers
WHAT: A reception and game experience for five Black fathers and their children at Minute Maid Park
WHEN: June 19 with a reception at 4 p.m. | 6:10 p.m. game time
**BY INVITATION ONLY**
This list will be updated as more events are received by FOX 26. Be sure to keep checking back for the latest events.