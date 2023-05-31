LIST: Juneteenth events happening in Houston

Several events are taking place across the Houston area for Juneteenth.

Here is a list of just some of the events taking place:

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston Juneteenth Reception

WHAT: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston DEI Board Committee will host light bites and conversation in celebration of Juneteenth

WHEN: June 14 from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

BGCA National Webinar & Watch Party

WHAT: Galveston BGC will live stream the BGCA National Celebration taking place at the Historic Reedy Chapel in Galveston.

WHEN: June 16 from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

United Airlines Freedom Flight

WHAT: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston Teens will participate in a special program and one and half hour flight across Galveston accompanied by the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," Ms. Opal Lee.

WHEN: June 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

**BY INVITATION ONLY**

Reedy Chapel Party & Emancipation March

WHAT: Fun-filled family block party in celebration of Juneteenth & Fathers Day with a special performance of the Youth Chorale at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Historic Emancipation March.

WHEN: June 19 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

ASTROS Juneteenth Celebration of Fathers

WHAT: A reception and game experience for five Black fathers and their children at Minute Maid Park

WHEN: June 19 with a reception at 4 p.m. | 6:10 p.m. game time

**BY INVITATION ONLY**

This list will be updated as more events are received by FOX 26. Be sure to keep checking back for the latest events.