What's Happening This Week in Houston, Texas, U.S.: July 17 to 23
HOUSTON - FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, July 17 to 23.
Learn more about the stories below.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
ERCOT Weather Watch through Tuesday
ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch now through Tuesday due to forecasted high temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal. Texans are encouraged to monitor conditions and get updates on the ERCOT website.
Virtual Houston ISD family meeting
Parents who haven’t been able to attend a Houston ISD family event can attend a virtual one this week. New Superintendent Mike Miles is expected to share his vision for the district and meet families. Families can submit questions ahead of time. There are two meetings this week:
Tuesday, July 18, 6-7:30 p.m. – Hattie Mae White ESC (4400 W. 18th St.)
Thursday, July 20, 6-7:30 p.m. – Virtual (link to come)
FIFA Women’s World Cup begins
The FIFA Women's World Cup begins on Thursday, hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. women’s national team’s first game is Friday. They are playing for an unprecedented three-peat after winning the tournament in 2015 and 2019.