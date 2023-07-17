FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, July 17 to 23.

ERCOT Weather Watch through Tuesday

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch now through Tuesday due to forecasted high temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal. Texans are encouraged to monitor conditions and get updates on the ERCOT website.

Virtual Houston ISD family meeting

Parents who haven’t been able to attend a Houston ISD family event can attend a virtual one this week. New Superintendent Mike Miles is expected to share his vision for the district and meet families. Families can submit questions ahead of time. There are two meetings this week:

Tuesday, July 18, 6-7:30 p.m. – Hattie Mae White ESC (4400 W. 18th St.)

Thursday, July 20, 6-7:30 p.m. – Virtual (link to come)

FIFA Women’s World Cup begins

The FIFA Women's World Cup begins on Thursday, hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. women’s national team ’s first game is Friday. They are playing for an unprecedented three-peat after winning the tournament in 2015 and 2019.