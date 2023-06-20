article

New Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles has announced a series of family events where he will share more information about his vision for Houston ISD.

The events will take place on various dates in June, July, and August.

During the events, Miles will also meet families from schools across the district, and the events will be held at various sites throughout the district.

School officials said families are encouraged to attend the event closest to them, but may attend any event they choose.

Families will have the opportunity to register for the event they would like to attend and submit questions for the Superintendent and his team ahead of each meeting.

In addition to the meetings, families at New Education System school will be invited to campus-based community meetings one in July and August.

Here is the full list of events:

Tuesday, June 27

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Forest Brook Middle, 7525 Tidwell Rd., 77016

Thursday, June 29

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Williams Middle, 6100 Knox St., 77091

Tuesday, July 11

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pugh Elementary, 1147 Kress St., 77020

Thursday, July 13

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Marshall Middle, 1115 Noble St., 77009

Tuesday, July 18

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St., 77092

Thursday, July 20

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Virtual

Thursday, July 27

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sugar Grove Middle, 8405 Bonhomme Rd., 77074

Saturday, July 29

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

West Briar Middle, 13733 Brimhurst Dr., 77077

Tuesday, Aug. 1

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Stevenson Middle, 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017

Wednesday, Aug. 2

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Attucks Middle, 4330 Bellfort St., 77051