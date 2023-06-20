A teacher was arrested during last week's Houston ISD Board of Managers meeting.

According to court records, 30-year-old Jeremy Eugene was registered to speak at Thursday's meeting.

We're told Eugene was registered to speak at Thursday's meeting but was shut out of the auditorium, where the capacity had been limited to 35 people, along with dozens of other speakers and members of the public.

When Eugene tried to reenter the building, he was arrested without incident.

A statement released by Houston ISD on Tuesday said, "HISD is aware of the incident that occurred during the board meeting on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Registered speakers were granted the opportunity to speak in both assigned areas and were given proper meeting decorum to adhere to so that business could be conducted. Due to an ongoing investigation, HISD will not be able to provide any additional information."

In a statement to FOX 26, Chris Tritico, who is representing Eugene, said, "There is a major problem with HISD and their police department ejecting people from a public building, signed up to speak at a public meeting, for no reason other than expressing themselves. The change in the number of people in the boardroom was sudden and without public notice. There was no reason for it other than to quell speech."

Eugene has been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing.