An ERCOT Weather Watch is in effect now through Tuesday as scorching temperatures continue in Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, says they issued the alert due to the forecasted high temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

However, ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal. No action is needed, but Texans are encouraged to monitor grid conditions at ercot.com and follow updates.

The Texas Advisory and Notifications System, or TXANS, allows residents to get early notifications ahead of periods of higher demand. You can sign up through email, download the ERCOT app, or follow ERCOT on social media.

The notification system has four levels depending on grid conditions with different recommended actions for Texans: normal grid conditions, an ERCOT Weather Watch, a Voluntary Conservation Notice, and an Energy Emergency Alert.

ERCOT has issued a series of Weather Watches since a heat wave fell over parts of Texas in mid-June. The last ERCOT Weather Watch expired on June 30.

ERCOT has issued one Voluntary Conservation Notice this summer for a four-hour period on June 20, when residents were asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity use. ERCOT says they were able to get through the tight peak time without grid reliability issues.