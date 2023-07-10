FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, July 10 to 16.

President Joe Biden in Europe

President Joe Biden is in Europe this week, with his itinerary largely dominated by the ongoing war in Ukraine. His first stop is in Britain to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III. Later this week, he’ll head to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. His final stop is in Helsinki.

James Webb Space Telescope anniversary

NASA is celebrating the first year of science and discoveries since the James Webb Space Telescope's first full-color images were released on July 12, 2022. On Wednesday, a new image will be released, and other events will be held this week.

Houston ISD family events

Houston ISD will host two opportunities this week for families to learn more about new Superintendent Mike Miles’s vision for the district. Families can register for events on Tuesday and Thursday and submit questions ahead of time.

Tuesday, July 11 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Pugh Elementary, 1147 Kress St., 77020

Thursday, July 13 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Marshall Middle, 1115 Noble St., 77009

