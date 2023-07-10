NASA is inviting the public to join them in celebrating the first year of science and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.

On Wednesday, July 12, the agency will share a new Webb image, a year after Webb’s first full-color images were released.

This artist’s concept depicts NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, fully deployed in space. (Credits: Adriana Manrique Gutierrez, NASA Animator)

According to NASA, Webb – the most powerful, complex space telescope ever built – has made several significant discoveries over the past year including the earliest galaxies ever observed. It has also delivered detailed views of planets outside of our solar system and captured new views of planets in our own solar system.

To celebrate the anniversary, Webb will be hosting events both online and in person this week.

The new image will be released at 6 a.m. ET Wednesday. At 4 p.m. ET, Webb experts will discuss the space telescope’s impact during an episode of NASA Science Live online.

At 1 p.m. ET Friday, the Webb anniversary event will be held at Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore and is open to the public.

Throughout the summer, community events will also be held in cities across the country.