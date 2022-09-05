$300K bond for teen accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash

Bond was set at $300,000 for a teen accused of leading Webster police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash.

Christopher Romero, 17, is charged with felony murder. Authorities identified the man who died in the early Sunday morning crash as Ronaldo Del Real Gonzalez.

MORE: Teen arrested after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to deadly crash

Romero appeared in probable cause court Sunday night, where it was revealed that Romero is a high school senior from Kendall County.

Christopher Romero appears in probable cause court.

According to police, Romero was driving a stolen vehicle with a 15-year-old girl, who is listed as a runaway from San Antonio, in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred around midnight on Sunday morning near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway.

According to police, officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, but the driver, Romero, refused to stop and led officer on a chase that ended at the intersection.

Police say officers backed off to slow down for a red light at the intersection, but Romero accelerated and caused a crash with three other vehicles. Authorities say of the other drivers, Gonzalez, died at the scene.

According to court documents, Romero is accused of reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph during the chase, although authorities didn’t say how fast he was going at the time of the crash.

The Webster Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.