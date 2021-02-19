Water distribution sites set up to give residents clean water

Most of the Houston area is still under a boil water notice, leaving residents in dire need of something we typically take for granted. So a number of water distribution sites have been set up around the area.

"When it’s gone you realize how precious it is," says Seabrook resident Micah Powell.

Now that one of the only ways to get clean water is to have it flown into the Houston area by military plane "I’m telling you, you appreciate water when you don’t have it," says one Houston resident.

Water Distribution Sites have now been set up across the area.

One of the biggest is at Delmar Stadium where more than 100,000 bottles were given out.

"I'm so happy we got water," smiles a Houston resident.

It’s also where Mayor Sylvester Turner is giving water updates. "The boiling notice is still in place until the samples are taken, TCEQ reviews those and then gives us the green light. That’s why we’re planning these water distribution sites tomorrow also and probably on Sunday as well."

"Yesterday our goal was to get to an average citywide system pressure of 30 PSI by the end of the day. At the end of the day we had just pushed right under 35 PSI. We’re making really good progress," explains Director of Houston Public Works Carol Haddock.

Many who are picking up water aren’t only dealing with low pressure and the boil alert.

"We had a water pipe bust at the house," explains Powell. "My sister just found out she has COVID. so she dropped our niece off at our house. So we’re stretched a little more thin than we expected," says Clear Lake Resident Alex White.

"We are on the hunt for any type of clean water, bottled water, stuff we can use to flush the toilets," says another resident.

"I’m just thankful to God right now. They gave me three cases of water and that's going to do my family a lot of good," adds another area resident.

Several water distribution sites will be open tomorrow.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia will give Non-Potable water from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at six parks throughout Precinct 2. You have to bring containers to take the water. This water must be boiled before use.

Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George will give water at 910 Brand Lane in Stafford, TX from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Bregman Family & Astros Foundation will be set up with bottles of water at the Astros Youth Academy at 2801 S. Victory Drive Houston, TX from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Mayor says the Boil Advisory could possibly be over as soon as Sunday.

