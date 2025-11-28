'Ralph Lauren Christmas' trend: How TikTokers are decking the halls on a dime

The Brief A "Ralph Lauren Christmas" is trending on social media, as people show off decorating their homes in a designer look. Some TikTok posters are demonstrating how they're creating a similar look at a fraction of the price.



You've probably seen the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend pop up on social media. The designer look is trending for home holiday decor this season.

It's all about mixing elegance, comfort, and luxury. We're talking plaid blankets, warm candles, and that old-school cabin feel.

But you don't have to pay designer prices to get the look.

Ralph Lauren Christmas decor trend

Some TikTokers are posting videos about how they're styling their homes for a "Ralph Lauren Christmas" on a budget.

What they're saying:

Katie Fletcher @HeyKatieFletcher on TikTok is one of them, posting several videos on the style. She demonstrated how she trimmed her tree.

"I heard Ralph Lauren Christmas is trending this year, so I found a bunch of budget-friendly options to fit the theme. Now it's time to decorate our Ralph Lauren-inspired Christmas tree, starting with using three types of beaded garland," she said in her video, showing the decorations. "I'm starting with the dark wood first, then the light, followed by the velvet. Then I'm adding my statement pieces, which are these big velvet bows. They have pipe cleaners on the back so you can just tie them on the branches."

"Moving onto ornaments, I'm using my large velvet ones first. I used these red ones to tie in that rich Ralph Lauren red. I noticed a lot of the Ralph Lauren trees have these shiny red ones, so I bought a pack of these," Fletcher said, hanging the ornaments.

"And it wouldn't be Ralph Lauren without a Tartan plaid. I didn't want to use a ton of ribbon, so I cut these into spaces on the tree," said Fletcher, tucking the ribbon into the tree.

"And last but not least, our personal family ornaments and all our vintage ornaments would be really pretty here. And I topped her off with this easy-to-attach velvet bow. My favorite thing about the Ralph Lauren trees is how cozy and notalgic they feel. So glad at how this turned out," she said, showing the finished tree.