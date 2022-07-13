Wanted suspect shot, killed by deputies at northwest Harris County motel

Officials say a wanted suspect is dead Wednesday after deputies shot him in northwest Harris County.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says it happened at a motel in the 15700 block of Kuykendahl near 1960. Preliminary information is that Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force officers, including at least two deputies with the Sheriff's Office, were searching for a wanted suspect.

The suspect was identified only as a man. Investigators say the suspect pulled out a pistol and the two deputies fired their weapons, hitting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured, and no other information was released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.