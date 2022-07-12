Family of Roderick Brooks demanding justice after he was killed by HCSO officer while allegedly shoplifting

The family of Roderick Brooks is demanding justice after the 47-year-old was shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff's sergeant last week. In a news conference Tuesday, the family urged authorities to quickly release the body camera footage.

Investigators say Roderick Brooks was allegedly shoplifting from a Dollar General on the 2000 block of FM 1960 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say HCSO Sgt. Hardin was called to the scene and Brooks fled, resulting in a short foot pursuit.

Authorities say Hardin was attempting to taze Brooks when a fight escalated.

Investigators say Hardin trying to arrest him, shot him in the neck, killing him.

"The suspect was able to gain control of the taser from the sergeant during the altercation. After the suspect gained control of the taser, Hardin discharged his firearm one time, striking and killing the suspect," said HCSO.

Brooks' sister, Demetria Brooks-Glaze, was emotional Tuesday as she remembered her brother.

"Shoplifting does not warrant to kill a man while he’s on his stomach. My brother is going to get justice, and he knows I don’t stop," said Brooks-Glaze.

Cell phone video captured by an eyewitness apparently shows the moments after the deadly shooting. The video shows an officer, who appears to be Sgt. Hardin, on top of Brooks, who appears to be lying on the ground motionless.

"He would abandon his unit. He would run after him, someone who was shoplifting and call out a racial slur, use excessive force when he had already subdued him," said attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem.

"He abandoned all of his general orders, he abandoned so many policies, so many aspects of his training, because he was policing with his ego and not with his badge," said community activist, Deric Muhammad.

Brooks’ family is now urging the Harris County Sheriff's Office to quickly release the body camera video.

"I imagine my brother laying there, not knowing it's going to be his last breath. Who does this?" said Demetria Brooks-Glaze.

HCSO said Sgt. Hardin has worked with the department for 20 years; majority of that time has been with patrol. HCSO said Sgt. Hardin has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Once the investigation wraps up, the case will be turned over to a grand jury to determine if charges will be filed against Sgt. Hardin. HCSO says the department is committed to a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation.